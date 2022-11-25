The Witcher 3 is going for cheap ahead of its free PS5/Xbox Series X upgrade

The Witcher 3 has been reduced by a whopping 80% ahead of its free new-gen upgrade for existing players next month.

Earlier today on November 25, CD Projekt revealed that The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition was officially 80% off across all platforms for Black Friday. That means you can pick up the mega-hit RPG for 80% off on your platform of your choice, and then bag the new-gen upgrade for free when it drops next month.

Happy (Black) Friday!If you buy The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year Edition 80% off now, you’ll get a free next-gen update on Dec. 14!🟣https://t.co/9fl8wpFt4G 🔵https://t.co/G26g5cgmkp⚫️https://t.co/NETAhTt6FK 🟢https://t.co/n3qGpflYdN 🔴https://t.co/BG3gpwnTZp pic.twitter.com/zQPJjZsaIqNovember 25, 2022 See more

This deal couldn't have come around at a more opportune moment. We're now just a few short weeks away from the new-gen versions of The Witcher 3 coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (as well as PC) next month on December 14, bringing with it a whole host of fixes, improvements, and quality of life updates.

Just earlier today, a CD Projekt developer revealed when veterans transfer over their save data for The Witcher 3, Trophies won't be automatically unlocked. If you are a newcomer to the RPG then, we'd really recommend picking this deal up, and then holding off entirely on starting the game, if you're really fussed about earning Trophies or Achivements.

Otherwise though, veterans and newcomers alike have additions like a new photo mode to look forward to next month. There's also the bonus of new performance and quality modes, with the former offering 60FPS gameplay, and the latter bringing ray tracing features to the RPG for the first time.

Elsewhere, work rumbles on for The Witcher 4 which, last we heard, was still in the pre-production phases at CD Projekt.