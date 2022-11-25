The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X ports won't transfer Trophies when you bring over save data

You'll need to go for that Platinum again

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Witcher 3's new-gen upgrades won't carry over Trophies or Achievements that you've already unlocked.

As much was revealed by CD Projekt global community director Marcin Momot earlier today on November 25, when responding to a fan query about the matter. Momot responded that Trophies and Achievements won't automatically 'pop' when transferring your save over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of The Witcher 3.

This means players upgrading their existing versions of The Witcher 3 will need to unlock previously-unlocked Trophies and Achievements all over again. If you're currently in the middle of a playthrough of CD Projekt's game, you might want to hold off on progressing further if you're fussed about unlocking Trophies and Achievements.

For those looking to undertake a brand new playthrough of The Witcher 3 though, this shouldn't be a huge issue. On top of all the brand new features for the new-gen version of the game, having Trophies and Achievements to unlock again will be just another reason to revisit the RPG.

Speaking of, CD Projekt unveiled all the new-gen features for The Witcher 3 in a broadcast earlier this week. Aside from the ability to transfer saves, there'll also be two new game modes: a performance mode with 60FPS, and a quality mode boasting 30FPS with ray tracing capabilities.

Additionally, there'll also be slight gameplay tweaks. Bugged quests will be remedied, and eagle-eyed players also noticed that identical NPCs in the same cutscene have seemingly been removed. The Witcher 3's new-gen versions launch next month on December 14.

There's also the promise of a brand new photo mode for The Witcher 3's big re-release.

