The Witcher 3 getting free DLC items inspired by the Netflix show

The Witcher 3 is getting some free DLC items inspired by the live-action Netflix series, bringing the first new content to the game to go along with its pending new-gen debut.

CD Projekt Red teased the new DLC as part of the WitcherCon celebrations, which also hosted the long-awaited release date reveal for The Witcher season 2 . The studio confirmed ahead of WitcherCon that it wouldn't have any new game announcements to share at the event, but confirming The Witcher 3 will get its first all-new official content since its Blood & Wine campaign expansion went live in 2016 is a pretty big deal. CD Projekt Red says more information about the new Witcher 3 updates is coming soon.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAtJuly 9, 2021 See more

To manage expectations, the teaser image specifies that the free DLC will be "extra items inspired by the Netflix series," so we shouldn't expect new questlines that bridge the events of the show with the events of the games, or a portal that brings in Henry Cavill Geralt so he and video game Geralt can have the ultimate White Wolf team up. Instead, we can probably look forward to new equipment modeled after the gear used on the show, maybe some new hairstyles, that kind of thing. I also wouldn't say no to a "Netflix universe compatibility mode" that dubs in a robotic voice saying "Jaskier" every time anybody says "Dandelion," but that's just me.

CD Projekt Red announced back in March that it plans to release The Witcher 3's next-gen update on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X in the latter half of this year, and this announcement confirms that's still the case. The update is set to introduce "a range of visual and technical improvements - including ray tracing and faster loading times" to both the base game and its DLC, and it will be free for anyone who already owns the PC, PS4, or Xbox One versions of the game. That leaves Switch owners out, for obvious reasons, but they can always see how vibrant Geralt's world looks on the Nintendo Switch OLED model 's snazzy new screen.

