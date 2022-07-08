The Witcher 3 fans compare Gwent: Rogue Mage to the beloved minigame

The Witcher 3 fans are comparing Gwent: Rogue Mage to the traditional beloved minigame.

Just yesterday on July 7, CD Projekt stealth-launched Gwent: Rogue Mage, a brand new take on the fan-favorite minigame from The Witcher 3. In this new single-player game, players work their way across a world map with events and battles, with the latter playing out via Gwent battles.

Now, fans of The Witcher 3 are reacting to the new venture from CD Projekt. Over on the Gwent subreddit (opens in new tab) for example, players are writing about how it's a good thing that Rogue Mage puts its gameplay "first and foremost" over plot, unlike previous Gwent spin-off Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

However, some definitely feel as though the gameplay in Rogue Mage could be more "polished." Players are voicing their hopes that developer CD Projekt iterates on and improves the gameplay in Rogue Mage, with some writing that there's "a lot of room for improvement."

Right now though, players are definitely praising Rogue Mage's "replayability." As the new game plays out as a roguelike, it challenges players to take XP from failed runs and build up their card decks for successive runs, with the goal of making it to and conquering a boss fight at the end of a world stage.

Overall, the general consensus on Gwent: Rogue Mage seems to be positive, with players glad that it puts a focus on gameplay instead of story. Despite this though, there's definitely players voicing their hopes that CD Projekt continues to support the game with new patches and updates after launch, to improve what's already there. We'll have to wait and see what CD Projekt has in store.

Meanwhile, The Witcher 4 continues in the early stages of development at CD Projekt.