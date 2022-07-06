The next Witcher game sounds a lot like Inscryption, and it's out tomorrow

The Witcher is getting a roguelike deckbuilding game structured around Gwent.

Announced just earlier today via IGN (opens in new tab), CD Projekt unveiled Gwent: Rogue Mage (previously known as Project Golden Nekker (opens in new tab)). Rogue Mage actually launches tomorrow on July 7, and will be available for PC, iOS, and Android devices for either $9.99 for the standard edition, and $19.99 for a premium edition that includes in-game skins, cosmetics, and card packs.

Basically, Rogue Mage retains the core Gwent mechanics that players came to learn and love in The Witcher 3, as well as the standalone Gwent card game. You'll only start off with about a dozen cards, but you'll crucially wield multiple decks, with each deck revolving around a specific theme, like playing cards that boost each other when played, for example.

As you explore the in-game world map, you'll accrue more cards. As this is a roguelite game, you're going to meet your end plenty of times throughout this world at the hands of Gwent opponents, but in each battle you'll earn XP, which can then be taken and used to power up cards on your next run.

There'll always be a final boss waiting for you at the end of each map phase. This is honestly sounding a fair bit like Inscryption, which is no bad thing, given that the card game from the Pony Island devs was undoubtedly one the best games released last year in 2021.

When Project Golden Nekker was announced earlier this year, CD Projekt said it wouldn't be coming to consoles, and that's still the case with tomorrow's launch imminent. Given that we've got a long time to wait until we eventually see The Witcher 4, Rogue Mage is a welcome treat for Witcher fans.

Oh, and The Witcher 4 is being lead by Gwent's game director.