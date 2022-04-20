"No plans" for The Witcher's Gwent spin-off Project Golden Nekker to come to consoles

It looks like CD Projekt RED will be leaving its single-player Gwent spin-off title, Project Golden Nekker, on PC and mobile.

In a recent interview with IGN, Gwent comms lead Paweł Burza confirmed that, while the game will be available on PC, iOS, and Android later this year. However, game director Vladimir Tortsov clarified further via Burza's This Week in Gwent stream, that there were "no plans" to bring the game to consoles.

"With consoles, we left them for a reason," Tortsov explained. "There was obviously some good about them, otherwise it wouldn’t be released on consoles in the first place. But for live service games with frequent updates, it was a really tough experience."

The latest Gwent spin-off, which has yet to receive a finalized name, was revealed earlier in January 2022. Its aim has always been to offer a "captivating" single-player experience in contrast to Gwent's typical multiplayer offering. To that end, it'll feature a different setup than the previous spin-off Thronebreaker, which played more like an RPG featuring Gwent cards. However, with so few details available on what Project Golden Nekker may include, it's hard to say what to expect right now.

There's no concrete release date just yet either, which makes waiting feel even more frustrating than it should. Luckily, we've got plenty to consider when it comes to the world of The Witcher. Recently, CD Projekt RED officially announced that a new Witcher game is in development. Unfortunately, we know very little about what to expect from the newest installment, but the idea that it exists is certainly enough to set massive fans' hearts aflame.

In the meantime, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for additional updates on the Project Golden Nekker front.

