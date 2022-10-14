The WildC.A.T.s move out of Gotham in new ongoing series

DC's (and formerly Wildstorm's cult-favorite WildC.A.T.s returns for its first ongoing title in over a decade this November, from writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Stephen Segovia. The new series was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, and now the publisher has released a first look at the debut issue.

Fans of the team won't be surprised to see that things are already getting weird.

WildC.A.T.s #1 kicks off with an epic tale from Grifter himself, Cole Cash, trying to convince an enemy combatant that he's working for the bad guys in an age-old conflict. He's cut off by none other than Zealot, who's going by simply 'Z' these days, as she steps in and kills the combatant for Cole.

The whole scene takes place in a lab where monkeys are being experimented on, and right after Grifter, Zealot, and Deathblow AKA Michael Cray kill the scientist in charge and leave, Nightwing and Batgirl show up to a much different scene than they expect.

This leads to the reveal that the WildC.A.T.s are now operating out of Star City after leaving Gotham behind. Check out the preview pages below.

The new WildC.A.T.s series will see the team face off against the deadly Court of Owls, as Cole leads a team of HALO Corporation operatives in a mission to gather elite scientists without being discovered in the process. Unfortunately, 'Cats leader Void has other plans, which is where things get extra complicated.

"WildC.A.T.s has always been a mix of everything I love in comics," Rosenberg said in the series announcement. "From the very first issue it exploded off the pages with the coolest characters, the most gorgeous art, the craziest ideas, and it was never afraid to be subversive, go harder, and push things further than its contemporaries. Now we're smashing all of that good stuff full speed into the heart of the DC Universe. I'd say we're going to be respectful and try not to break things...but that would be a lie."

WildC.A.T.s #1 will be available November 8 with covers by Segovia, Jim Lee, Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, Ben Oliver, Jeff Spokes, Alan Quah, Dan Hipp, Brett Booth, and Sandra Hope.

