Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne battle even more zombies in the bloody new trailer for Walking Dead spin-off The Ones Who Live

The final trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has been released.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their respective corners of the world talking about not giving up until they find each other again. "I won't stop," Rick says. "I'm getting there. I'm getting home." The rest of the trailer includes gruesome zombie deaths, smoke bombs, and Michonne facing an army on horseback.

The official logline for the series, which has been described as an 'epic love story' reads: "Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living."

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

The cast includes Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as Major General Beale, Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

The series is one of several TWD spin-offs, including The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Both shows have been greenlit for a second season (even though Daryl's show hasn't aired yet).

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on February 25. Catch up with all things The Walking Dead before then with our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order.