The Walking Dead season 11 trailer released as writers confirm show's ending is not finished yet

The Walking Dead season 11 has a trailer showing off what to expect in the final chapter of the undead saga.

Familiar faces like Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohen), Rosita (Christian Serratos), and Judith (Cailey Fleming) are back in the trailer – and we also get a good look at the advanced society of the Commonwealth, with its armored soldiers. Plus, there's a group of sinister looking masked survivors causing trouble for the main cast.

The eleventh installment in the long-running zombie series is set to be the last, though series showrunner Angela Kang has said that the ending isn't actually finished yet. When asked by Deadline if the finale was written, Kang said: "No. We have plotted it all out and pitched the whole run to the studio and the network, because obviously, they all want to know that we have a plan and aren't making it up as we go along... We're all so Type A about trying to make sure that all the ducks are in a row, so we've done that."

Though the series will be wrapping up in season 11, there are three Walking Dead movies on the way focused on Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. Greg Nicotero, who is a special effects makeup artist, director, and executive producer on the series, recently gave an update on the first movie's progress, confirming it's "still alive." He added: "I wish I knew, and I wish I could say [when it's happening]. I've read a variety of drafts of the scripts over the last few months. They're really making sure that they get it right."

There are also two new spinoffs in the works, so we won't have to say goodbye just yet. Fan favorites Carol and Daryl are getting their own show, and then there's Tales of the Walking Dead, described as an "episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences." They'll join the likes of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The Walking Dead season 11 is set to begin August 22, with 24 episodes releasing through 2021 and 2022. If you're in the UK, you can watch the entire series on Disney Plus Star now.