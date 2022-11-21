The Walking Dead viewers react to series finale's "absolutely perfect" returns

The Walking Dead has come to an end after 11 seasons and 177 episodes. The series finale aired on AMC and featured a fair few surprises for long-term viewers. But before we go any further, be warned that we’re getting into spoiler territory from here on out, so if you haven't seen The Walking Dead season 11, episode 24, stop reading now.

If you’re still with us, then you’ll know that the series finale of The Walking Dead starred some of the show’s original cast. In the final few moments, both Danai Gurira’s Michonne and Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes returned, ahead of their 2023 spin-off series.

Rick and Michonne were separated, but in a series of montages could be heard reciting extracts from the same journal. It soon became clear they were appearing in different times as Rick had tossed the journal into a boat when approached by a CRM helicopter, only for Michonne to later find it and seemingly begin the search for her lost husband.

The pair were not the only characters to be back either as clips of characters lost along the way played out in the finale. Showrunner Scott M. Gimple also confirmed to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) that several actors returned to voice the iconic, "We’re the ones who live" line, including Lennie James, Steven Yeun, and Laurie Holden.

(Image credit: AMC)

Posting on social media, viewers have been reacting to the surprise returns. "Oh my god that finale was amazing," wrote one (opens in new tab). "It had everything it needed! Rick and Michonne ending it out was absolutely perfect, in tears."

"The show started with Rick Grimes and ended with him," another said (opens in new tab), while a third wrote (opens in new tab): "Four years was well worth the wait for that amazing #TheWalkingDead cliffhanger." A fourth viewer tweeted (opens in new tab): "Was sobbing for a whole hour straight and can’t believe it’s finally over. Such a remarkable ending, such great and sad moments, and the return of a king Rick Grimes and his queen Michonne."

"Did not expect Rick and Michonne to return," wrote another (opens in new tab). "It’s rare that a finale gets you excited to see what happens next. It felt more just like a chapter ending."

