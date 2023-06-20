AMC has unveiled a first look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The network aired the short and sweet clip during the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City, making sure fans remember that the franchise ain't done yet.

The video, which has now made its way onto Twitter, doesn't give away all that much but it does reveal how Daryl (Norman Reedus) makes his way to France, which was confirmed to be the show's location back in late 2022. It opens on the longtime apocalypse survivor passed out on an overturned, but still floating sailboat.

What's perhaps most curious though is that he seems to be tied to the vessel. Was he shipwrecked and fastened himself to its bottom so as not to drift away, or did someone put him in this situation? Only time will tell.

Daryl is about to be a fish out of water... Did you catch the #DarylDixon tease during #DeadCity? pic.twitter.com/0Am5RFL76vJune 19, 2023 See more

"Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he's a fish out of water. In France, in a country that's going through the apocalypse, [it's] an entirely different thing," Scott Gimple, The Walking Dead's chief content officer, previously said of the upcoming series. "He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with – probably – the only people in the world he's comfortable with."

When The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon releases later this year, Reedus will be seen sharing the screen with Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Romain Levi, Laika Blanc Francard, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Harry Potter star Clémence Poésy. The latter is set to play Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group with a dark past.

