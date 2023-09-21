The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon fans are already saying it's the best the franchise has been in years

Only two episodes in, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon viewers can't stop gushing about the Norman Reedus-led spin-off. Comparing it to some of the zombie franchise's most beloved chapters, like the original show's first season and Fear the Walking Dead's season 3, fans have recently take to Reddit to describe the latest outing as "amazing" and "special".

Set some time after the events of The Walking Dead season 11, Daryl Dixon opens on the eponymous survivor getting washed up on a beach in Marseille – and quickly being tasked by a nun to ferry Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi), a young French boy believed to be some sort of super empathetic messiah, to a secret location in Northern France. Teaming up with Sister Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), Daryl accepts, setting him off on a perilous journey full of new burner zombies, a nefarious nightclub owner, and a power-hungry political leader.

In response to "How is the Daryl show?" on the aforementioned Reddit post, one fan replied: "The best the universe has been since Season 3 of Fear. It reminds me so much of TWD Season 1, especially episode 2 of Daryl Dixon."

"I genuinely really love it. It has a completely different vibe and feeling to it, but it's just... Genuinely so fucking good," wrote one more.

"Fantastic! It breathes new life into TWD universe," said another, while a fourth agreed: "The best thing from TWD in a long time."

"I'm really enjoying it. I actually like it more than Dead City. Its just nice having Daryl back after months of nothing," praised one more, as another said: "Let me put it to you this way; TWD Dead City was about as good as the best seasons of the original show. It was high quality TWD. Daryl Dixon show goes a notch above that. If it manages to stay that way, TWD has officially resurrected into a new generation."

"It's actually good. Dead City was TRASH so my expectations were low but this is good, pleasantly surprised. Watch it," penned someone else. Though one had a slight criticism: "It's good but Daryl's plot armour shows too much."

