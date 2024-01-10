The voice behind Final Fantasy 14's first fem Hrothgar has been playing the MMO for over 10 years and was nearly a community rep

The actor behind Final Fantasy 14's first story-centric female Hrothgar is such a big fan of the MMO, she was nearly a community representative.

As PC Gamer reports, when Final Fantasy 14's new Dawntrail trailer debuted over the weekend, one actor stepped up to claim responsibility for the voice of the game's new female Hrothgar character, Wuk Lamat. This actor is Sena Bryer, and it turns out they've been a huge fan of Square Enix's ongoing MMO for well over a decade.

"I just got the okay to announce this (and I still can't believe it's real)," Bryer writes in a now-deleted tweet. "I am the English voice of Wuk Lamat in Final Fantasy 14!" The actor goes on to thank the teams behind Final Fantasy 14, those at Square Enix, and the talent agency Atlas for the opportunity to voice the new female Hrothgar character in Final Fantasy 14.

"Keeping quiet about this has been the hardest thing of my life," Bryer adds in another tweet (which has also since been deleted). "I've been playing FF14 since 1.0 launch, and before that FF11 since its NA PC launch. This game means more to me than any other in all my life of gaming. To be such a part of it is such a tremendous honor."

PC Gamer then highlights tweets by Bryer in the past few years, revealing she was interviewed for the position of Community Rep by Square Enix in 2016. "I bombed the interview (because I'd just turned 30 and it was kind of a Very Bad Time for me) but hey, Square Enix if you still need anyone let's chat, huh?" the actor added.

If you didn't already know, Wuk Lamat has a hugely important role in Dawntrail - it's them who summons the Warrior of Light to the expansion's new land for assistance, thereby setting the events of the expansion in motion. The character actually had a tiny appearance in Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 last year, but was only viewable from the waist down in a very teaser-like appearance, which still sparked a frenzy among fans.

Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion launches later this year in summer 2024. Before then though, the second part of patch 6.5 is set to arrive later this month. Could this be where we properly meet Wuk Lamat for ourselves?

