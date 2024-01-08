Final Fantasy 14 players are already obsessing over the Pictomancer, for reasons both good and bad

Final Fantasy 14 has only just revealed the new Pictomancer job, and players are already loving it.

The Tokyo-based iteration of the Final Fantasy 14 FanFest just took place over the past weekend, and it was here that Square Enix unveiled Dawntrail's second new class: the Pictomancer. Not seen in a mainline game since Final Fantasy 6, the Pictomancer quite literally paints things into existence, like dropping a massive ice shard on an enemy or summoning a huge Cactuar.

This has all led to some brilliant reactions from the Final Fantasy 14 player base. Some of us are very crap at art, and that's exactly what the tweet just below is playing into - if Square Enix is giving us all the painting tools we could ever need, we'll surely put out some hideous stuff.

Of course, things could be much worse than that. Keeping in mind how deranged some Final Fantasy 14 players out there are (looking at you, Limsa crowd), a job that draws things into reality is surely setting the stage for players to create some utterly depraved scenarios.

And yes, of course, Pictomancer potentials immediately started being horny for certain characters. Poor old G'raha Tia is nearly always on the receiving end of some incredibly lewd scenarios from Final Fantasy 14 players, and that's not about to change when the Pictomancer rolls around.

This is all to say that the wonderful chaos of Final Fantasy 14 most definitely isn't getting normal anytime soon. The Pictomancer feels like the perfect evolution of the MMO's job selection - a class that should bring a lot of experimentation to the fold, hopefully without feeling overwhelming.

We'll finally get to play the Pictomancer for ourselves later this year, when Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion launches in summer. Until then, we'll have to look forward to the second part of patch 6.5, which is still slated to launch later this month, continuing the road to Dawntrail.

