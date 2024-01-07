Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail's second class makes a colorful jump over from FF6 and Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy 14's upcoming expansion, called Dawntrail, is introducing one of the series' most obscure but loveable jobs: the Pictomancer.

Revealed during this weekend's Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in Tokyo, the Job is said to be a "new magical DPS" that creates powerful matter using just a paintbrush. There's no word on when exactly Pictomancer will arrive in-game, but it'll come alongside the Dawntrail expansion, currently slated to launch sometime in summer 2024. Take a peek at the colorful strokes and brushes below.

Pictomancer is interestingly not a new vocation in the long-running series, having originated in Final Fantasy 6 where party member Relm could bring sketches to life in deadly fashion. The Job then reappeared in the controversial mobile spin-off Brave Exvius - you know, the one hilariously guest-starring Ariana Grande.

While Relm could reimagine her opponents, Final Fantasy 14's version of the class can animate weapons, environments, and other such things in the world. As PCGN reports, during a FanFest keynote, director Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida explained that the class isn’t "a full support Job," but it’s "not quite as attack-focused as something like Black Mage."

Yoshi-P also elaborated that the new class will become available at level 80 and be immediately unlockable to Dawntrail owners in Gridania. Those unlock requirements are virtually identical to the Viper class, which was recently announced at another fan event, and that means you can play through the entire new story with either Job.

Elsewhere, the Dawntrail expansion is said to kick off the game's next ten-year adventure, although I’m more curious about those connections to the summery Final Fantasy 10.

While we wait for a release date, why not explore the other best MMOs available right now?