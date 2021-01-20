The Vertex conference is back this February

Vertex 2021 is the ultimate conference for 2D and 3D artists, hosted by our Future PLC sister sites CreativeBloq.com, 3D World, and ImagineFX. It brings industry expertise across the world of computer graphics.

At Vertex 2021, you'll be able to learn from the world's best creative studios, improving your creative skills with advice and inspiration from the leading industry artists. It's perfect for anyone working in video games, VFX, VR, and all the way to concept artists and those involved in real-time creation.

This year, Vertex is going all-digital (for obvious reasons), but that doesn't mean it won't still have its usual array of fantastic speakers, portfolio reviews, and Ask An Artist sessions. But, this time it all comes with the added bonus of being able to enjoy them all from the comfort of your home and being able to access the sessions on-demand for 30 days after they air.

The incredible line-up of speakers already boasts the likes of legendary animated film director Aaron Blaise (Brother Bear, Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), Blay Studio founder JM Blay (Netflix, Nikon, Adobe), character designer Lois Van Baarle (LEGO, Guerrilla Games, Amazon), and many more incredible speakers to be revealed in the coming weeks.