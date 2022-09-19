The Titans, JSA, and Bat-Family divvy up to protect the world from Deathstroke in The Flash #786

The monthly Flash series has been playing a huge role as a tie-in to the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event, with Wally West and the Flash Family having just set Barry Allen free of Pariah's "happiness prison" planet, which appears will set in motion of the revival of the remainder of the believed-dead Justice League and the turning point of the DC event.

The Flash #786 cover (Image credit: DC)

But September's The Flash #786 by writer Jeremy Adams, artists Amancay Nahuelpan, Jeromy Cox, and Peter Pantazis, and letterer Justin Birch deals with the return of Wally and co. to Earth and the Flash's family response to keeping the Earth protected from Deathstroke's army.

Right before they arrive, the Titans, the Justice Society of America (who will soon be getting their own ongoing series), and the Bat Family including Robin, all three Batgirls, and the Signal, gather to get their assignments from Donna Troy.

North and South America seems like quite a large land mass for a bunch of street-level heroes who at best get around by Batplane, but hey, comic books!

While some obviously series business is going down, the pages previewed also take some personal moments for characters to catch up, and for Wally's daughter Iris to stare down Damian Wayne, who doesn't appear to have gone demonic rogue yet as he has in Mark Waid's just-launched Batman vs. Robin event limited series.

The Flash #786 features a cover by Taurin Clarke and variant covers by George Kambadais, Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sanchez, and Kim Jacinto.

Check out the pages and the variant covers below:

