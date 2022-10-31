The Sweet Valley Twins have returned for a new graphic novel series

Francine Pascal's bestselling series Sweet Valley Twins is being published in graphic novel format, and Newsarama can reveal a new preview of the first book entitled Sweet Valley Twins #1: Best Friends.

Writer Nicole Andelfinger and artist Claudia Aguirre have teamed up for the first book, which adapts the 1986 novel of the same name. Sweet Valley Twins follows Elizabeth and Jessica from Sweet Valley, California, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of being adolescents.

Best Friends follows the twins as they start middle school and attempt to navigate what it means for their close relationship. Until now, they've been inseparable - but now, Elizabeth wants to organize a school newspaper and Jessica wants to join the exclusive Unicorn Club. As the twins start becoming their own people outside of each other, it will test them in all kinds of ways.

"I have such great love for Sweet Valley and all the amazing adventures I've been able to take Jessica and Elizabeth on. And now graphic novels are our newest adventure," says Sweet Valley Twins creator Pascal. "It is so much fun seeing my characters practically alive! Nicole and Claudia have done an amazing job, and I'm very excited to work with them."

Andelfingers says she remembers "absolutely devouring Sweet Valley Twins as a preteen." She says, "Being able to take the twins into the modern age has been an absolute joy. I can't wait for a new generation of preteens to fall in love with Jessica, Elizabeth, and their friends!"

"The Sweet Valley series from Francine Pascal has resonated with readers across generations, and we are thrilled to bring the Wakefield twins to life in an all-new format with the Sweet Valley Twins graphic novels," adds editor Whitney Leopard.

"Francine and our adaptors, Nicole Andelfinger and Claudia Aguirre, are a dream team, visualizing these laugh-out-loud and heartfelt stories for the modern audience. These graphic novels are going to resonate with new and returning readers alike, and we can't wait to see them out in the world."

Check out a preview from Sweet Valley Twins #1: Best Friends below.

Sweet Valley Twins #1: Best Friends will be available November 1, in both hardcover and trade paperback formats. The second book in the series, Sweet Valley Twins #2: Teacher's Pet, will be available in 2023.

