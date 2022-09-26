20 graphic novels that can help keep you warm throughout the fall

With the chill of autumn blowing in the wind, now is the time of year when many of us think about hunkering down with a good book - and for us here at Newsarama, that usually means a good comic book.

But what are the best graphic novels to read this fall? What are the best new story collections and original graphic novels to dig into for the last part of 2022?

Since our libraries are fully stocked with all manner of titles from Marvel, DC, and many other publishers, we're sharing our picks for the 20 best graphic novels to read this fall.

Fantastic Four: Full Circle

(Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

Fantastic Four: Full Circle

Written by Alex Ross

Art by Alex Ross

On sale September 8

Comic books are art. Always have been, always will be. But if there's one modern superhero artist whose work is instantly recognizable outside the comic world, it might be Alex Ross, whose mythically inspired paintings of Marvel and DC heroes have become some of the most widespread superhero art of all time.

And now, he's breaking new ground with his art style in Fantastic Four: Full Circle (opens in new tab), a standalone graphic novel also written by Ross which pays homage to the original FF stories of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, rendered in a striking style inspired by the psychedelic pop art of the '60s and '70s.

As much a visual feast for the eyes as it is a philosophical sci-fi story in the classic Fantastic Four style, Fantastic Four: Full Circle is a perfect addition to any bookshelf, whether you've ever dug into the comic stories of Marvel's 'First Family' or not.

Phenomena: The Golden City of Eyes

(Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

Phenomena: The Golden City of Eyes

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by André Lima Araújo

On sale September 13

Phenomena: The Golden City of Eyes (opens in new tab) is the first installment of graphic novels in a fantasy adventure series about a boy named Boldon and his warrior friend Spike. They both survived something 'far more interesting' than the apocalypse years ago, and now they're teaming up with another of Earth's lost orphans, Matilde.

Similarly to The Wizard of Oz or IDW Publishing's Canto, the characters in Phenomena go on a quest across the new world to reach the Golden City of Eyes, striving to make things better as they travel.

Although this is only the first volume in the Phenomena series, it's a 144-page adventure that would make for great company on a cozy fall afternoon.

Batman: One Dark Knight

(Image credit: DC)

Batman: One Dark Knight

Written by Jock

Art by Jock

On sale September 20

Batman: One Dark Knight (opens in new tab) is highly acclaimed artist Jock's first attempt at both writing and drawing a comic - and it's a great read. The story follows Batman as he attempts to transfer the highly dangerous criminal known as E.M.P. from Arkham Asylum to a new, more secure facility on the other side of Gotham. As warring gangs try to get their hands on the villain and a blackout rolls through the city, Batman is stripped of all his gadgets and helplines, forcing him to bare-knuckle his way through every obstacle.

This graphic novel, originally published as three consecutive chapters, gets at the core of who and what Batman is. It's gritty and distressing, and it features one of his most iconic foes. Batman: One Dark Knight is a great choice for a rainy fall evening, just to get the atmosphere right.

Forest Hills Bootleg Society

(Image credit: Simon & Schuster)

Forest Hills Bootleg Society

Written by Dave Baker

Art by Nicole Goux

On sale September 27

Forest Hills Bootleg Society (opens in new tab) is an early-aughts story about four girls named Brooke, Kelly, Maggie, and Melissa, who purchase a bootleg anime DVD at a gas station and quickly discover it's an adult film. Knowing it would scandalize anyone in their town who got their hands on it, but especially the people at their super conservative Christian school, they decide to sell copies to local boys for $20 each.

At first, the plan works perfectly, but then the group realizes they'll need more material to keep things going. Meanwhile, Brooke and Kelly are struggling to keep their romance alive, and Melissa is nursing a crush on one of them, which complicates things in their friend group even further.

Hollow

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Hollow

Written by Shannon Watters and Branden Boyer-White

Art by Berenice Nelle

On sale September 28

Hollow (opens in new tab) is a queer Sleepy Hollow retelling set in the modern day. When teenager Isabel 'Izzy' Crane moves to the small, autumnal town with her family, she's skeptical of its most famous ghost story - until suddenly, the girl she likes is being targeted by a centuries-old curse on her family line. If Izzy and her friends can't break the curse by Halloween, all Hell will break loose. Possibly literally.

Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is one of the most iconic ghost tales of all time, and its autumnal vibes are as crisp as falling leaves. Hollow will scratch the itch for something spooky in the lead-up to Halloween while modernizing the story for a new audience.

DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber

(Image credit: DC)

DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber

Written by Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, and Ben Kissel

Art by Jon McCrea and Mike Spicer

On sale October 11

If you like creepy, crawly, and totally irreverent horror, DC Horror Presents: Soul Plumber (opens in new tab) is a perfect addition to your collection - especially as the spooky season rolls around.

Written and created by the hosts of The Last Podcast on the Left along with cult-favorite artist Jon McCrea and rising star colorist Mike Spicer, Soul Plumber channels the kind of sardonic and vicious horror made famous by classic EC Comics titles such as Tales From the Crypt into a story about exorcism, aliens, and more, mixed with the unfettered, occasionally tasteless humor the podcast injects into real-world tales of high strangeness, true crime, and conspiracy.

Soul Plumber may not be for the faint of heart - but if you're someone who likes your horror laced with high strangeness and adult humor, Soul Plumber has exactly what the exorcist ordered.

It Took Luke: Overworked & Underpaid

(Image credit: Oni Press)

It Took Luke: Overworked & Underpaid

Written by Mark Bouchard

Art by Bayleigh Underwood

On sale October 11

Sometimes work is a killer... literally. It Took Luke: Overworked & Underpaid (opens in new tab) is a gory horror story that doubles as a commentary on capitalism, following an exterminator named Sal who's tasked with taking down terrifying monsters on a daily basis. When their team is asked to bring a new hire, Luke, into the field for training, it goes about as poorly as you can imagine...

It Took Luke was originally funded on Kickstarter, with backers pledging more than $13 thousand to bring the book to life. It's now being re-released in hardcover format from Oni Press, and it's the perfect choice for a bloody, tense read that addresses the benign horror of being alive.

The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night

(Image credit: Abrams ComicArts)

The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night

Written by Marjorie Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

On sale October 11

Monstress co-creators Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda seem to work in perfect synchronicity, and that's especially apparent in the first installment of their new graphic novel trilogy, entitled The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night (opens in new tab). The first book introduces a family attempting to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and hide ancient secrets simultaneously, and it's a masterpiece of magical surrealist horror in both script and art.

She Eats the Night follows Chinese American twins, Milly and Billy, who are doing their best to keep their restaurant afloat without disappointing their parents, Ipo and Keon, who are in town for their annual visit. The house across from theirs was the site of a grisly murder and it feels so cursed that no one will buy it... and then Ipo enlists her children to clean up the property, where dark, terrifying, ghoulish secrets are revealed.

This book ratchets up the tension page by page, and it's a great autumnal read for both its atmosphere and subject matter.

Wonder Woman: Evolution

(Image credit: DC)

Wonder Woman: Evolution

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Mike Hawthorne, Adriano di Benedetto, and Jordie Bellaire

On sale October 11

Wonder Woman is one of DC's 'Trinity' - the nickname given to the three characters who are considered to be the most famous and important in the DC Universe, Batman and Superman being the other two. Though she's at the level of Batman and Superman in terms of notoriety and popularity, Wonder Woman doesn't have quite the essential comic book library of Batman and Superman - so you may not have as many Wonder Woman comics on your shelf.

But if you want to correct that, Wonder Woman: Evolution (opens in new tab) is a perfect place to start, with a standalone story that cuts to the mythical roots of who Wonder Woman is and what she represents in the DCU while also putting her in a sci-fi-fueled, otherworldly adventure that takes her far from Earth.

Some people say comics are modern myths, and Wonder Woman: Evolution is a perfect example with a story that resembles something like the Odyssey or the labors of Hercules, but is told with purely comic book sensibilities, all centered on Wonder Woman, a character who bridges the gap between ancient mythology and modern stories.

Sensory: Life on the Spectrum: An Autistic Comics Anthology

(Image credit: Andrew McMeels)

Sensory: Life on the Spectrum: An Autistic Comics Anthology

Edited by Bex Ollerton

On sale October 18

Sensory: Life on the Spectrum: An Autistic Comics Anthology (opens in new tab) collects a range of stories from 30 autistic creators about their experiences moving through a world that largely doesn't understand or accept people on the spectrum. These stories include pre-diagnosis tips, how-to guides for explaining autism to someone who isn't on the spectrum, and even tips for self-soothing when the stimulus is too much.

Since this anthology contains so many different stories and perspectives, it has something for every reader, whether you want to curl up with it for one afternoon or take your time with each story across the entire fall season.

Where Black Stars Rise

(Image credit: Tor Nightfire)

Where Black Stars Rise

Written by Nadia Shammas

Art by Marie Enger

On sale October 18

Where Black Stars Rise (opens in new tab) is an eldritch horror story dealing with mental illness and diaspora in modern-day Brooklyn. It follows Dr. Amal Robardin, a Lebanese immigrant training to become a therapist. Her first client, Yasmin, is schizophrenic and sees an evil presence every night, but it's not quite a nightmare - it's too real to be written off as just that.

Yasmin becomes obsessed with Robert Chambers's The King in Yellow, where she finds answers she simply can't get in therapy and disappears. As Amal tries to find her client, she slips through dimensions to Carcosa, the realm in the book, and turns to a mysterious guide to help her through.

This graphic novel is sharp, vibrant, and creepy, with a mixture of fantasy and real-life elements. Where Black Stars Rise is a perfect autumn read.

Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Golden Age

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Miracleman by Gaiman and Buckingham: The Golden Age

Written by Neil Gaiman

Art by Mark Buckingham

On sale October 19

Neil Gaiman's Sandman has become a recent Netflix hit, and if you're just getting into Gaiman's comic work as a result, you're in luck. For the first time in decades, one of Gaiman's most important works is coming back to print in Miracleman: The Golden Age (opens in new tab), which reprints the classic Miracleman story by Gaiman and artist Mark Buckingham.

Miracleman is a classic character from British comic books, dating back to the '50s. In the '80s, Gaiman and Buckingham took on the character and created one of the most influential and underrated superhero stories of modern comics. Long out of print due to rights issues, this classic comic story is now coming back to print in a single volume from Marvel Comics, before Gaiman and Buckingham's sequel, the Silver Age, is released.

Miracleman: The Golden Age is one of the first post-modern superhero stories in the vein of The Dark Knight Returns and Watchmen, forming an unsung pillar of mature superhero stories that elevated the medium in the '80s.

Illuminati TPB

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Illuminati TPB

Written by Brian Michael Bendis and Brian Reed

Art by Alex Maleev and Jim Cheung

On sale October 19

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced the concept of the Illuminati to the MCU, but the idea of a powerful secret society of superheroes pulling the strings in the Marvel Universe comes straight from comics.

The original Illuminati (opens in new tab) series came out way back in 2006, and in October, Marvel Comics is reprinting the whole thing in a single volume that's perfect for fans who want to know more about how the group has impacted the Marvel Universe.

As a bonus, each chapter of the Illuminati comic shows the group's secret involvement in a different Marvel Comics story from over the years - including Secret Wars, which gives its name to the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars movie. So you'll also get a whirlwind tour through important events in Marvel Comics history.

One-Star Squadron

(Image credit: DC)

One-Star Squadron

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Lieber and Dave Stewart

On sale November 8

Maybe you've never heard of Red Tornado or any of the other C and D-list DC heroes who fill out the cast of One-Star Squadron, a workplace comedy centered around a call center for superheroes, but that's kind of the point.

Written by renowned satirist and superhero author Mark Russell with art from comic book veterans Steve Lieber and Dave Stewart, One-Star Squadron (opens in new tab) is a funny and heartwarming story of superheroes figuring out how to live up to that name, while bonding and finding a purpose together.

It's a bit cliche to compare comics to movies or TV, but if you're a fan of sitcoms you can go back to and laugh with again and again like Ted Lasso or The Office, One-Star Squadron deserves a spot in your library.

Captain Carter: Woman Out of Time

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Captain Carter: Woman Out of Time

Written by Jamie McKelvie

Art by Marika Cresta and Erick Arciniega

On sale November 9

Captain Carter has been a Marvel breakout star since the concept of Peggy Carter taking the Super Soldier Serum came to the MCU's What If…? streaming series, along with her notable cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

That enthusiasm for Captain Carter has spilled over into Marvel Comics as well, with her own comic series, Captain Carter: Woman Out of Time (opens in new tab). Unlike some comics that go on for years with complex stories, this collection includes the entire comic story all in one go, meaning it's perfect for fans who want more Captain Carter action without the complications that come with longer comic runs.

Queen of Snails

(Image credit: Graphic Mundi)

Queen of Snails

Written by Maureen Burdock

Art by Maureen Burdock

On sale November 29

Maureen Burdock's Queen of Snails (opens in new tab) follows her journey as she attempts to untangle a complex, traumatic past and how it's affected her present. Born in Germany and then moved to the American midwest, Burdock spent her childhood with a Jesus-obsessed and neglectful mother and a Nazi-sympathizing grandmother.

As a queer kid with no one to turn to, Burdock struggled hard. In Queen of Snails, she attempts to unpack her childhood and her family history, in a book that's part memoir and part family study. It's a darker, heavier read than some of the other suggestions on our list of fall graphic novels, and it may not be for everyone, but we'd be remiss not to include it.

X-Men: Inferno

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-Men: Inferno

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Valerio Schiti and David Curiel

On sale December 7

The X-Men are one of Marvel Comics' oldest and longest-running franchises, and chances are, even if you've never opened a comic in your life, you've seen an X-Men movie or fondly remember the '90s animated series.

If you love the X-Men, but you've never taken the leap into comics because the now decades-old story seems hard to get into, there's a window coming for you with December's release of the paperback collection of recent X-Men story Inferno (opens in new tab).

It's a bit of an X-Men tradition to start reading their comics with a bit of a learning curve and some confusion - a lot like many of the long-running manga comics that line many bookstore shelves. But Inferno is a perfect spot to give it a go, with a self-contained story that ties together and explains many ongoing X-Men plot points while also setting up the stories that have come since.

Getting into the X-Men can feel like jumping into the deep end of superhero comics, but if you're ready to take the plunge, Inferno is a great way to do it.

Savage Avengers Vol. 1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Savage Avengers Vol. 1

Written by David Pepose

Art by Carlos Magno and Espen Grundetjern

On sale December 14

If you love the Avengers in the MCU, but you want to read the kind of tale that can only be told in comics, it doesn't get better than Savage Avengers: Time is the Sharpest Edge (opens in new tab). The Avengers made their name by bringing together the biggest heroes in Marvel Comics, and Savage Avengers carries on the tradition by bringing in Conan the Barbarian.

Yeah, as in the same Conan the Barbarian who has starred in books, movies, comics, and more for almost a hundred years.

In this time-tossed tale, Conan and a ragtag team of Avengers who each possess a 'Savage' edge are pursued by a cybernetic warrior from the future, who chases the team all the way back to Conan's ancient home turf.

Savage Avengers: Time is the Sharpest Edge is exactly what its title and theme imply: a cult classic full of swords, sorcery, and superheroes all mixed together with a brutal, pulpy flair, delivered in a perfect single-volume story.

Harley Quinn: No Good Deed

(Image credit: DC)

Harley Quinn: No Good Deed

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Riley Rossmo and Laura Braga

On sale December 20

Harley Quinn is one of DC's most popular characters, and in comic book superhero terms, she's also one of the publisher's more recent superstars, having first debuted on Batman: The Animated Series 30 years ago. But she's undergone some recent evolution from being the Joker's girlfriend and sidekick to being more of an anti-hero working on her own terms, as seen in The Suicide Squad and Harley Quinn: The Animated Series.

And that take on Harley has also made it to comics - meaning that if you love Harley in TV and movies, and you constantly crave more of her madcap adventures, there's plenty more where that came from, particularly in Harley Quinn: No Good Deed (opens in new tab).

Harley Quinn: No Good Deed follows Harley as she moves back to Gotham City and does her best to stay on the straight-and-narrow, using her unique talents to try and help Batman's efforts to protect the city and its citizens - a perfect choice for anyone who loves Harley as an anti-hero, with all the usual Harley Quinn humor and violence people have come to expect.

Superman: Red and Blue

(Image credit: DC)

Superman: Red & Blue

Written by Various

Art by Various

On sale December 27

Superman is arguably the most recognizable superhero in the world, thanks to his status as the first fully-formed superhero in American comics. (He first appeared way back in 1938, for the record). And with more than 80 years of stories to sift through, which touch almost every genre from romance to horror, to sci-fi, comedy, fantasy, and beyond, it can be a little tough to zero in on an accessible and entertaining place to start.

With that in mind, Superman: Red & Blue (opens in new tab) has a little bit of something for every Superman fan, consisting of short stories from a variety of notable comic creators, all drawn in a style that incorporates only Superman's two primary costume colors, red and blue.

It's that simple, striking artistic choice that gives the anthology its name, and which offers a bit of a cohesive throughline to the wide variety of stories collected in its pages. The simple palette also elevates Superman: Red & Blue from an average Superman collection to something a little more special and unique, which offers anyone who loves Superman - comic book fan or not - something to dig into in both visuals and stories.