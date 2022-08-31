New graphic novel from Lumberjanes co-creator puts a queer skeptic's spin on Sleepy Hollow

Boom! Studios has released a preview for its upcoming queer retelling of Sleepy Hollow, and it looks like the graphic novel will be creepy but colorful.

Aptly titled Hollow, this adaptation of the classic Halloween tale is co-written by Lumberjanes co-creator Shannon Watters and debut author Branden Boyer-White, illustrated by Berenice Nelle, colored by Kaitlyn Musto, Kieran Quigley, and Gonçalo Lopes, and lettered by Jim Campbell. The story follows Isabel "Izzy" Crane, a skeptical teen whose family has just moved to Sleepy Hollow.

Hollow cover art by Naomi Franquiz (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Yes, the Sleepy Hollow, made famous by Washington Irving's legend of the Headless Horseman.

If you recall, the original story follows one Ichabod Crane, a schoolmaster obsessed with ghosts and witchcraft who becomes the victim of a series of pranks when he attempts to marry Katrina Van Tassel to secure her father's wealth. His status at the end of the story is unclear, but it's heavily implied he met with his rival posing as the Headless Horseman and fled Sleepy Hollow in terror.

Hollow takes a very different approach with its main character. Izzy isn't keen to believe the story of the Headless Horseman, but then she becomes friends with Vicky Van Tassel and Croc Byun.

Soon, the three find themselves haunted by the real Horseman, who's definitely not just a story. The friends also discover that there's a curse on the Van Tassel line, and Izzy and her friends have to break it by Halloween – which means her crush on Vicky will simply have to wait for a resolution.

Check out a preview of Hollow below.

Hollow will be available September 28 at comic shops and October 4 at bookstores.

