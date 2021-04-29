The Sinking City is out now on Xbox Series X

The Sinking City Xbox Series X version is available now as a standalone purchase, developer Frogwares has announced.

The next-gen version of The Sinking City sports 4K visuals at 60fps, faster loading times, "improved graphical fidelity," and new quests with the Merciful Madness DLC. You can get the Deluxe Edition, which includes Merciful Madness, for $64.99 at the Microsoft Store, or you can go with the standard edition for $49.99.

Sadly, due to an ongoing legal dispute, The Sinking City on Xbox Series X isn't a free upgrade for owners of the Xbox One version of the game. "The Sinking City on previous and current generation of consoles have different IDs and different publishers on record," Frogwares explains in a press release. "On Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, Frogwares is the developer and publisher of the title. So, due to the ongoing legal and technical situation, this game is currently not eligible for a platform upgrade."

In case you missed it the first time around, The Sinking City is a Lovecraftian detective adventure game where you play as Charles W. Reed, a private investigator and WW1 veteran grappling with terrifying visions of a sinking city. The third-person gameplay involves exploring the fictional city of Oakmont, Massachusetts in search of clues to its unrelenting flooding.

Our 2.5/5 review of the original 2019 release praised the world and characters but didn't love the combat and gameplay loop. There were also some pretty noticeable bugs and glitches at the time, but by now that aspect shouldn't be as big an issue.

