The Sims 4's new goth kit has the exact opposite effect, thanks to a hoodie that gives Sims massive anime eyes

By Hope Bellingham
published

Don't worry, a fix is on the way

The Sims 4
(Image credit: Maxis)

The Sims 4 players have discovered a bug in the latest expansion pack, and it's got their Sims looking more like anime characters than ever before. 

As spotted by PCGamesN, the recently released Goth Galore pack - which introduces several new clothing, make-up, and accessories for your Sim - features a hoodie that makes a surprising change to the Sims who wear it. Several players have reported seeing their Sims' eyes double in size when wearing the specific clothing item. 

"Is this happening to anyone else with the new Goth Galore pack for the Sims 4?" one Simmer shares to Twitter, along with a video of the bug in action. "Ummm... What's happening to her eyes," another shares with a clip of their own Sim experiencing the same thing. "Big problem with the goth kit, the hoodie gives big eyes to the sims when they wear them lol, please fix it quickly," another said. 

As funny as this bug is, the good news is that EA is already aware of it and has said it is in the process of creating a fix. "Our team is aware of the hoodie in the Goth Galore Kit enlarging Sims eyes when worn," The Sims Direct Twitter account shares. "This occurs when the hoodie is worn & resolves once the hoodie is removed, but we appreciate your patience as we work towards releasing a fix as soon as possible."

The Goth Galore pack was just one of the latest expansions added to the life sim this month. Alongside the new outfits, we also got the Castle Estate kit, which gives players everything they need to design enchanting castles for their Sims - everything from stained glass windows to staircases and a gargoyle. 

This is just one of the upcoming expansions for The Sims 4. Earlier this month, EA revealed a Sims 4 roadmap and the 'Sensationally You' season. From January to April, Sims fans will get their hands on things like a "beautiful" Sims Delivery Express drop, a Sparkling Stuff pack, a celebratory build kit, and a co-created style kit. 

