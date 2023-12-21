The Sims 4 players can pick up two packs for free right now

The Sims 4 players can pick up not one, but two stuff packs for free right now.

As pointed out by Twitter user @TheHenfordHen, Sims 4 players can now pick up the Romantic Garden Stuff and My First Pet Stuff packs for absolutely free via the EA App and Origin - the only catch is that you must play on PC or Mac to claim. The EA website doesn't say how long these deals will be on for, so we suggest picking them up sooner rather than later so you don't miss out.

🚨Attention Simmers! @TheSims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff is currently FREE for PC/Mac through the EA App/Origin!🚨Go grab your free copy now if you don't have it! pic.twitter.com/VYffRB07sdDecember 19, 2023 See more

Both packs are just full of items for your Sims, everything from furniture, clothing, and decorations. In the Romantic Garden stuff pack, players can get their hands on things like water fountains, benches, wells, and lots and lots of rose-covered items. They'll also get a range of date-ready outfits and hairstyles for every kind of Sim.

In the My First Pet Stuff pack, players can pick up everything they need for their new furry friend. This pack includes animal-themed furniture, decorations, enclosures, toys, and more. My favorite part of this pack is that it not only includes outfits for your Sims but also clothing for their pets! We've got onesies, hats, costumes, and more.

If you've already got these two packs, don't be too disappointed as the several other DLCs available for The Sims 4 are also on sale. EA's Holiday Sale features discounts ranging from 20% to 60% on pretty much every expansion available, including Horse Ranch, Cottage Living, High School Years, Growing Together, and more.

The only one that doesn't seem to have any discount on it whatsoever is the recently released Sims 4 For Rent DLC which lets your Sims become a landlord.