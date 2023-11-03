The Sims 4 For Rent expansion sounds a little too similar to a 7-year-old pack for fans

The next Sims 4 expansion pack, based all around renting and property management, isn't quite what fans were hoping for - especially after playing the City Living pack from 2016.

On November 2, EA announced that a brand new Sims 4 pack, called 'For Rent' would release next month. In the new expansion, players can turn their Sims into landlords as they develop, rent out, and maintain properties or become tenants. The For Rent pack will add a new location called Tomarang, a new lot type, and plenty of other features to keep players busy.

Shortly after the For Rent expansion trailer was released, members of the Sims 4 subreddit started sharing their thoughts about the latest pack. One of the biggest criticisms we're seeing from fans is that the new pack feels like a slightly updated version of the City Living pack that EA released for The Sims seven years ago. In the earlier pack, players could rent an apartment and also deal with things like maintenance issues, infestations, and more - which isn't too far from what you get up to in the For Rent expansion.

"$40 for a city living refresh," one fan has pointed out in the subreddit, prompting another user to respond: "Yeah, I'm not understanding this at all lol. Weren't apartments supposed to be the whole point of City Living? This is insulting." Another fan also had similar complaints, adding: "This just seems like what City Living should have been," while another said: "Don't you love it when EA sells you the same expansion twice?"

One of the highlights of this new pack though, is the new traits and aspirations being added to The Sims 4. As you'd expect, considering the theme of this pack, the new aspirations include Seeker of Secrets, Five-Star Property Owner, plus four others. As for the traits, we've got five new ones including Nosy, Generous, and my personal favorite, Cringe. You can literally make a Sim uncontrollably cringe for their entire lives.

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion will be released on December 7, 2023, and will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.