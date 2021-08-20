The Simpsons: Hit and Run fan remake has ray tracing and first-person gameplay

The Simpsons: Hit and Run has been remade in just a week's time using Unreal Engine 5, and someone needs to get this person a nice sprinkled donut.

Fans have been clamoring for the cult-classic Simpsons game to get a remake or remaster for years, and for now, this is as close as it gets - it even notched a seal of approval from the original game's lead designer, Joe McGinn, in the YouTube comments.

Using a variety of tools and outside help as detailed in the above video, reubs' remake adds modern refinements like remodeled characters, improved animations, remastered textures, ray tracing, and an option to play from a first-person viewpoint. Honestly, it's pretty much what I remember The Simpsons: Hit and Run looking like, but upon watching actual gameplay from the 2003 game I realized I was sorely mistaken. And to me, that's almost the greatest gift; give people their childhood with rose-tinted glasses included.

Sadly, the demo that was available when the trailer premiered has been taken down due to copyright issues, so for now you'll have to re-experience Homer Simpsons' shenanigans around Springfield passively. Once upon a time, there was a sequel in the works, but EA's acquisition of the rights put that to bed.

Just to jog your memory, Hit and Run is essentially Grand Theft Auto but The Simpsons, and it's actually really good for its time! You get to play as Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Apu, taking on missions, taking part in races around town, or just be reckless as hell and crash into stuff. Of course, the plot is ridiculous and dialogue is peppered with all sorts of quotable one-liners, just as any self-respecting Simpsons fan would want it.

