The search for Young Miracleman continues in Miracleman: The Silver Age #5

Writer Neil Gaiman and artist Mark Buckingham have finally revived their long dormant story Miracleman: The Silver Age, and now Miracleman: The Silver Age #5 is finally on its way to shelves.

The story of Miracleman: The Golden Age takes readers all the way back to the late '80s and early '90s when Gaiman and Buckingham first began work on the character of Miracleman. Unfortunately, the story was canceled before being finished, leading to the modern return of Miracleman: The Silver Age in which the dangling threads of the decades old plot have finally been tied off.

Now, in the continuation of the story in Miraclean: The Silver Age #5, Miracleman must search the globe for his former sidekick Young Miracleman, who plays a key role as both a hero and villain in the Miracleman mythos.

"Miracleman continues his search for Dickie Dauntless, A.K.A.. Young Miracleman," reads Marvel's description of Miracleman: The Silver Age #5. "As we learn more about Miracleman's forgotten past, we see that he could use all the help he can get. But will he accept it?"

Here's a gallery of interior pages from Miracleman: The Silver Age #5:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Originally created as Marvelman in 1954, Miracleman has a long, storied history not just in the comics, but also in the courts. After a back-and-forth battle between Gaiman and Todd McFarlane over the character in the late '90s and early aughts, it was revealed in 2009 that Anglo – the original creator of Marvelman – had retained rights to the characters all along.

Eventually, the legal woes were sorted, allowing the return of Miracleman under the publishing purview of Marvel Comics, where Miracleman: The Silver Age #5 will continue the saga with its release on May 10.

Learn about the best non-Marvel, non-DC superhero universes of all time.