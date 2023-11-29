The puzzles in Professor Layton and the New World of Steam look great, but we won't be solving them until 2025

We just got our first look at Professor Layton and the New World of Steam's puzzles, but we'll be waiting quite a while to solve them ourselves.

Earlier today, on November 29, developer Level-5 hosted a showcase to update fans on all the games they currently have in the works. After showing off games like Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and Megaton Musashi: Wired, the company's CEO Akihiro Hino introduced a brand new trailer for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.

Most excitingly, we got to see Layton and Luke teaming up again as well as one of the game's puzzles in action. In the trailer, which you can see for yourself below, we saw the two detectives tackling one of the upcoming game's puzzles that requires them to locate the front door to an extremely chaotic building covered in gears. In this iteration of the game, it looks like players will have the ability to make notes on the screen to help them figure out the answer.

It was great seeing Layton and Luke back on our screens again, especially in their new 3D art style that retains the charm of the original Nintendo DS games. There was, however, some bittersweet news from Level-5's CEO. At the end of the trailer, it was revealed that Professor Layton and the New World of Steam wouldn't be released until at least 2025 - potentially two years after it was first announced .

Although it's disappointing that we've got to wait so long, there is some good news. Hino also revealed that Level-5, along with the game's co-developer QuizKnock, have "already created all the puzzles for the main story" of The New World of Steam. Not only this, but the CEO also said that "production is progressing quite smoothly," meaning we hopefully won't have to wait too late into 2025 for release.