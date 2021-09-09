The PS5 is currently selling just as quickly as the PS Vita in Japan

The PS5 is currently on par in terms of sales with the PSVita in Japan as the next-gen console passes the one million mark.

As highlighted by @GameDataLibrary on Twitter, the PS5 is currently selling just as quickly as the PSVita did during its launch in 2011 in Japan. In a spreadsheet attached to the tweet shared by GameDataLibrary, we can see that it took both the PS5 and PS Vita 43 weeks to reach the one million units sold mark in Japan.

Here's more, now comparing it's sales to everything else we have data for.PS5 hits 1m at the same pace as Vita, a few weeks faster than PS4. pic.twitter.com/yr1vkmiJshSeptember 9, 2021 See more

What about when it’s compared to other PlayStation consoles? Well, from the same infographics we can see that the PS5 is performing slightly better in terms of sales than the PS4 which took 49 weeks post-release to reach the one million mark. However, it’s a different story for the PS3 which sits just above the PS5 in the table after reaching one million units sold in just 36 weeks after its release.

Unfortunately, PlayStation can’t hold a candle to Nintendo in terms of sales in Japan with the majority of the top of the table consisting of Nintendo’s most popular consoles. Including the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo GameCube which both took just 17 weeks to reach the million units target. Most impressive however are the Nintendo DS and GameBoy Advance which only took four and three weeks respectively to reach their million unit target.

Perhaps Sony would have sold more units quicker if there weren't issues with supplying the console to its players. Due to a component shortage - which is affecting most video game companies, not just PlayStation - a shortage in both PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles could last until as late as 2023 .