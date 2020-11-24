The Pokemon Company is teasing an announcement during the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

The Pokemon Company is teasing a new announcement that will take place during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26.

On the day, a giant Pikachu inflatable balloon is expected to make an appearance through the streets of Manhattan, and will be joined by a troupe of dancing Pikachu on the ground, but Nintendo and Pokemon fans alike should expect something else this year.

That comes from a Pokemon Company press release where it was said that Pokemon fans should look out for a big announcement of some sorts during the big parade. The Pokemon Company said, “Pokémon fans will want to tune in to find out why they’re making a special appearance this year.”

What this could be is still unclear - fan speculation suggests a Detective Pikachu sequel is currently in the works, but the announcement could also relate to Pokemon Go , and there are even rumours that a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake is on the way. Who knows? Perhaps we’ll be seeing Pikachu floating through Manhattan wearing his iconic detective gear. As this event will be televised once again this year, it’s possible we could be getting more than just an announcement, possibly even a teaser trailer. We’ll have to wait and see for the big day on Thursday November 26, but we’ll keep you updated.

Nintendo have just released the latest expansion for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield , called Crown Tundra which expands the open-world, giving you a second area to explore and catch new Pokemon.