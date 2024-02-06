The Palworld community's new boss-killing strategy defeats end-game Pals in an instant by dropping them off massive flights of stairs

Palworld players are eliminating bosses in the blink of an eye by luring them up huge sets of stairs, only to cleverly dismantle the structures underneath their foes.

Some of Palworld's bosses might be pretty fearsome foes, but they've apparently got nothing on the simple force of gravity. The player below has seemingly kickstarted a brand new trend among players, where they build a gigantic set up stairs stretching up into the sky, and then lure a boss up those stairs, only to parachute back down, remove the bottom layer, and leave the entire structure tumbling back to earth.

韓国で話題のボスの攻略方法「天国への階段」を試してみたら、ジェッドランも一瞬で倒せたよ発想が天才すぎる…#パルワールド #Palworld #ジェッドラン #Jetragon pic.twitter.com/t3OoR4VUT7February 4, 2024 See more

The level 50 Jetragon pursues the player up the stairs for what it can only assume is a fair fight. Once it's reached the pinnacle, the player jumps off the stairs and quickly descends to the ground, back near where the stairs began. Entering building mode, they can then take out the bottom two flights of stairs, which mean the rest of the stairs disappear in a split second.

Given that the Jetragon is still on the stairs, and near the top at that, it's left to fall to its untimely demise. Apparently, this technique is actually popular in Korea, for some reason, as the player above attests to in the Twitter caption accompanying their gameplay footage.

It's worth pointing out the obvious: yes, Jetragon can fly, so you'd think it'd be able to naturally cruise back down to safety. We can only assume Pocketpair's developers didn't anticipate this strategy, and so haven't programmed the AI to fly if the rug is quite literally pulled out from under them.

It's not to hard imagine this being altered, at the very least, at some point in the near future. It'll probably go on the ever-growing list of things to change for Pocketpair's developers while Palworld is in early access.

