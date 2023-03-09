The Outer Worlds dev apologizes for the issues with Spacer's Choice Edition

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition publisher Obsidian has apologized to players for all the issues the game has been experiencing since it launched a couple of days ago.

In a Reddit post, user ObsidianChris wrote: "I am sorry that you all have been experiencing performance issues with The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition." The post continues: "I understand how frustrating this can be, and I assure you the team at Private Division is working on getting a patch out as soon as possible. When we have more information about that patch we'll be sure to let folks know."

The post also advises players to continue reporting to developer Private Division's support page in the meantime, adding that: "we're doing our best to funnel all of the information to them, so they can find solutions as quickly as possible," before thanking players for their patience and understanding.

The Spacer's Choice Edition of The Outer Worlds was only released a couple of days ago on March 7, 2023, but it's already garnered a 'very negative' review score on Steam. This is mostly due to the problems players have been experiencing with the game including things like stuttering and frame rate issues, which fans are saying have made the game "unplayable." This isn't limited to just PC either, as PS5 and Xbox Series X players have also reported similar problems.

If you didn't know, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is a re-released version of 2019's The Outer Worlds - yeah, this game probably didn't need a remaster so soon either .

The new version came with enhanced visuals for next-gen consoles and PC, an increased level cap, and all the DLC previously released for the game. Those who already owned the original only needed to pay $10 to upgrade, but it seems like even this was too much to ask while the game is in this state.