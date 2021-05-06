The next Judgment game is called Lost Judgment, according to this PSN leak

A sequel to Judgment, the 2019 spinoff of the popular Yakuza series, seems to have leaked. The full reveal is expected to happen tomorrow at 7am PDT / 3pm BST for "Judgment Day," an event previously teased by developer Ryu Ga Gotoku.

As flagged by Wario64 on Twitter, the title, cover art, and other key details of the Judgment sequel briefly appeared on the Japanese PlayStation Network. The sequel seems to be titled Lost Judgment, and the cover art features a close-up of protagonist Takayuki Yagami peering through an opening door.

According to the leak, a standard edition and deluxe digital Lost Judgment will launch in Early Access on both PS4 and PS5 on September 21. Just remember, that's the presumed release date for Japan, and it could take quite a while longer for a western release.

If you haven't played the first Judgment yet, it sounds like it's worth a look if you're a fan of the Yakuza series, particularly the ones prior to Like a Dragon with beat-em-up fighting. While our 3/5-star Judgment review flags a few significant problems, including "its shallow and unfulfilling crime-solving gameplay," the robust story, combat, and exploration should please fans of the series looking for more. If you decide to check it out, just be sure to read through these essential Judgement tips to make the most of your time in Kamurocho.

