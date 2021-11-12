The next entry in the Far Cry series is reportedly a live-service game

The next entry in the Far Cry series is reportedly in development as a live-service game comparable to the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity. This comes as Ubisoft confirms to GamesRadar that Far Cry executive director, Dan Hay, is leaving the company.

According to GamesBeat, Hay had already been working on the Far Cry live-service game for an unspecified period of time before Ubisoft announced his departure from the company. In his place, Ubisoft's Sandra Warren has been named interim head of the Far Cry brand. In a statement to GamesRadar, Ubisoft says Hay's last day with the company is Friday, November 12, and that Hay hasn't revealed what his next move is after Far Cry.

"Dan has been the executive director of Far Cry and has developed an incredible multi-disciplined team to produce what has become one of the most popular games in Ubisoft's history," reads the statement. "While Dan has not announced where his path is taking him, we are confident that it will offer him the new challenges and experiences he seeks and deserves. We thank Dan for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the future."

It's unclear if the live-service Far Cry game is intended as the next mainline installment in the game or more of a spinoff. Since it's being compared to Assassin's Creed Infinity, which Ubisoft recently confirmed isn't a free-to-play game, there's a good chance the untitled Far Cry game will be a paid experience too.

