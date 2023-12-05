The next Astro gaming headset will let you switch between PS5 and Xbox Series X with one button

Logitech's next Astro gaming headset is the Astro A50 X, a multi-platform powerhouse for anyone with a PS5 / Xbox Series X split setup. We've seen a number of the best gaming headsets incorporating audio switching between consoles over the last year - the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless incorporates this into its central hub, as does the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro. However, the Astro A50 X will take this to new heights with the company's debut of its PlaySync technology.

Essentially, this acts as an HDMI buffer between your console, your TV and the A50 X base station. That means a single press of a button on the headset itself will not only swap your game audio to your other console, but also swap your HDMI input on the screen. Assuming both devices are switched on and you've got your other controller to hand, that's a seamless transition between the two devices.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The new base station doesn't interfere with the HDMI signal itself, maintaining the 4K 120Hz picture transfer from your console (Logitech assures us that 8K passthrough is also on the horizon with updates). Rather it simply takes the audio information and buzzes it over to the A50 X headset with Logitech's Lightspeed 24-bit connection.

The actual headset is built with the brand's Pro-G graphene drivers (you'll recognize these from the Logitech G Pro X 2) for a greater audio clarity and definition. This is also the first Astro headset to be fully integrated into the Logitech G Hub for fine EQ tuning and preset customizations.

You'll find the Astro A50 X available for pre-order at Logitech, for $379.99 / £359.99, with shipping due to commence in the first half of 2024.

An expensive niche

(Image credit: Logitech)

This is strictly for the console hardcores with both devices, though. The $379.99 / £359.99 headset doesn't come with a separate USB 2.4GHz dongle, and there's no Bluetooth built directly into the headset itself. You're very much tied to the base station here, which means no play on the go and you're out of luck if your PC is located in another room.

That's a little concerning. This is no cheap gaming headset and when you're spending nearly $400 (especially considering you'll need to fork out for another set of 4K 120Hz HDMI 2.1 cables on top of the headset price), you're going to want as much out of that purchase as possible. There is a PC port on the base station itself but it's difficult to picture how many players are running a full PC setup alongside their PS5 and Xbox Series X in a home console setup. Sure, you could have everything lined up on a desk - but that pretty much negates the need for an automatic console switch button, especially once that costs $379.99.

This is a particularly niche release. Yes, multiplatform headsets are coming up - but how many players are really swapping between an Xbox Series X and PS5 enough to warrant a $400 gadget? How many of those players also need a gaming headset for PC? We haven't had our hands on the Astro A50 X yet, but it's a use case that definitely needs some examination.

We're also rounding up all the best wireless gaming headsets as well as the best PS5 headsets and the best Xbox Series X headsets for solo console players.