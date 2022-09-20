Netflix unveils jump-scare-filled trailer for Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club

The first trailer for Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club is here – and we'd be lying if we said it didn't give us chills.

Based on the novel The Midnight Club by YA horror author Christopher Pike, the horror mystery-thriller series follows eight terminally ill teens who come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories. As a group, they make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond and when one of them passes away, bizarre experiences begin to occur within the hospice.

The trailer, which can be viewed above, gives us a taste of what looks like a coming-of-age story through a horror lens, complete with themes of grief, loss, and mourning for not just other people but for the lives the children had before they got sick. The bond between the teens reminds us of the bond between the Crain siblings in The Haunting of Hill House, also helmed by Flanagan. Midnight Mass alums Zach Gilford and Samantha Sloyan have recurring roles.

The series stars newcomers Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota. Horror veteran Heather Langenkamp, who played final girl Nancy in A Nightmare on Elm Street, co-stars as the hospice's lead doctor.

All 10 episodes of The Midnight Club are set to hit Netflix on October 7, 2022 – just in time for the Halloween season. For more, check out the best new TV shows coming in 2022 and beyond, or update your streaming queue with the best Netflix shows to watch right now.