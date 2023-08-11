Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel in our exclusive new look at The Marvels

When Captain Marvel made over a billion dollars at the box office back in 2019, a sequel was made a certainty. Four years later, that follow-up finally arrives – and to make up for any lost time, Brie Larson's hero is returning with extra firepower; she's joined by her famous fan Ms. Marvel and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau.

Together, they are The Marvels, which happens to be the title of this quasi-sequel to Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and Secret Invasion (did we mention Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury returns in The Marvels, too?). Nobody – apart from Kevin Feige – could have predicted just how important the Captain Marvel sequel would be to the MCU.

Of course, with so many superheroes, there needs to be a terrifying villain for them to take on. Enter Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn, a Kree warrior and one of Carol Danver's many adversaries. "Dar-Benn represents a new era of the Kree Empire after a cataclysmic encounter with Captain Marvel in the past," executive producer Mary Livanos tells Total Film. "So, from the ashes of the Kree Empire, Dar-Benn rose."

The Marvels headlines the new issue of Total Film – on sale Thursday, August 17, with subscribers' copies already in the post – and, inside, we speak to director Nia DaCosta, composer Laura Karpman, cat wrangler Jo Vaughan, and Livanos about the epic new MCU adventure. Here, you can see two exclusive images from The Marvels – one of Larson's Carol Danvers, the other of Ashton's Dar-Benn.

