The Mandalorian season 2 is still on track for an October release

While many Disney movies and series have been halted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Mandalorian season 2 is still scheduled to release this October.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek affirmed the upcoming release of the second season in a recent interview with CNBC ."We've got a certain amount of inventory for Disney Plus that is still fueling the machine," he said of the company's delayed production schedule. "It's important to note that pre-production, the development phase, can still happen during these times of lockdown. And post-production can still happen. So it's only films that are mid-stream, right in the middle of production.

"Take, for example, The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian was shot before COVID really hit, so we'll be in post-production and there will be no delay on The Mandalorian. Same thing with Black Widow, which is coming out in November."

Chapek's confirmation comes on the heels of news that Boba Fett will appear in The Mandalorian season 2 , as well as confirmation on the series' new directors : Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed. Between this and the general Star Wars hype around May the 4th, people have been buzzing to see more of The Mandalorian, so it's encouraging to know it's still scheduled to release on Disney Plus this October.

Likewise, it's good to know that Black Widow, which was delayed from May 1 to November 6 just last month, shouldn't receive another delay, especially with more and more characters from the MCU slipping into 2021.