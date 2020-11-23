The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 runtime has reportedly been revealed

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 runtime has seemingly been confirmed by a leaked listing – and it could be one of the longest Chapters so far.

The Mandalorian season 2 – and the Disney Plus series as a whole – isn’t quite consistent with its runtimes. We’ve had everything ranging from half an hour to over 50 mins in Mando’s short lifetime. Now, the Chapter 13 runtime is seemingly set.

Courtesy of FSK (H/T u/Doiinko on Reddit), the German equivalent of the BBFC and the MPA, The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5 will run for just over 45 minutes – 45:06 to be precise.

If that’s true – and it’s still something that we need to take with a pinch of salt even if other early leaks such as last week’s episode synopsis were proven correct – then that makes it the third-longest episode out of the 15 we’ve seen so far in The Mandalorian.

Only The Mandalorian season 2 premiere, starring a certain Cobb Vanth, and the Taika Waititi-directed season 1 finale had runtimes that exceeded the one we’re potentially getting on Friday. They were 55 and 49 minutes, respectively.

On top of that, the episode after will reportedly be the show’s shortest yet at a Baby Yoda-sized 32 minutes. Star Wars giveth, Star Wars taketh away.

But with Mando heading to Corvus to seek out Ahsoka Tano and Dave Filoni directing this week’s episode, it makes sense for it to be a bumper one. We could get some serious Jedi action, as well as the looming spectre of Moff Gideon’s Dark Troopers in hot pursuit. Just… make sure you clear some time this Friday.

