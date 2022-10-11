The Man Who Fell to Earth is not getting a season 2

The Man Who Fell to Earth will be coming to an end after just one season. The show starred Chiwetel Ejiofor as the titular spaceman.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the show was always conceived as a limited series, but halfway through making season 1, showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet shifted direction. According to the publication's sources, though, Showtime executives felt the series came to a natural end.

"Our thanks to the extraordinary Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin and Sarah Timberman who did a great job of turning the David Bowie film into such a resonant tale for our times," a spokesperson for Showtime told THR. "And kudos to a wondrous cast led by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris and Bill Nighy for bringing it to life. Alex and Jenny originally intended The Man Who Fell To Earth to be a close-ended story. While we flirted with the idea of expanding it into a second season, we all ultimately decided to embrace it as a one season story well told."

Bowie starred in the 1976 film of the same name, itself adapted from Walter Tevis' 1963 novel; Ejiofor played a new version of the main character. The show was originally set for CBS All Access/Paramount Plus in 2019, but was moved to Showtime in 2021. The series was executive produced by co-showrunners Kurtzman, Lumet, and Hlavin, along with Timberman, Carl Beverly, Rola Bauer, Heather Kadin, and Françoise Guyonnet.

