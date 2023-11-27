The LEGO Atari 2600 is a perfect tribute to retro gaming, and it's on sale for Cyber Monday

I'm 40 years old (that's somewhere around 260 in gamer years) which means I grew up in the '80s and '90s, the height of what we now call retro-gaming. And I've got my bona fides - I grew up playing a classic old school Atari console, much like the Atari 2600 that LEGO has recreated as a building set complete with cartridges, controllers, and even some buildable characters from some of the most iconic Atari games, which is currently on sale for Cyber Monday.

Usually listed at $239.99 USD, the LEGO Atari 2600 building set is currently on sale for $191.99, a discount of $48. The 2600, which launched in 1977, was Atari's first home console, and set the stage for decades of gaming to follow. Some of its most beloved games include Centipede, Adventure, and Asteroids - all three of which also get some love as inclusions in the LEGO Atari 2600 building set.

Not only are there LEGO versions of the Centipede, Adventure, and Asteroids game cartridges available in the set, there are also three extra smaller builds included which recreate scenes from the games. And they all look fantastic alongside the main building set, which presents a full-on recreation of an Atari 2600 as the platform for a scene of someone having a great time playing Atari themselves.

All in all, the LEGO Atari 2600 building set makes for a perfect tribute to the earliest era of home gaming. Whether you grew up playing an Atari or you're a fan of the roots of video games, or even just a fan of really cool LEGO sets, this one is a unique and visually exciting addition to your collection or home display.

Lego Atari 2600 | $239.99 $191.99 at Lego

Save $48 - This price is around a 20% discount from the usual price for this set, making it a solid deal for fans of both LEGO and retro gaming. Buy it if:

✅ You grew up with this system

✅ You want a small-talk generator



Don't buy it if:

❌ You still have the original console



Price check:

💲 Target | $208.99

💲 Wal-Mart | $191.99



Should you buy the LEGO Atari 2600?

If you are a fan of retro gaming and LEGO, or even just retro gaming, the LEGO Atari 2600 is a particularly fun building set, with multiple buildable scenes included alongside the main event of the Atari 2600 console itself.

And though you can't quite plug a cartridge in and play the way you can with an actual Atari 2600, you'll find a lot to love while reminiscing about games like Centipede, Asteroids, and Adventure while building the set.

The clock is starting to tick on Cyber Monday gaming deals, however, so don't wait around too long to make the most of these low prices.

