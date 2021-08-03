The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Google Maps website lets you plot a route around Hyrule

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fan has created a Google Maps-esque website of Hyrule.

YouTuber Nassim's Software has shared a video explaining how they created the website that allows players to view the world of Breath of the Wild similarly to Google Street view. The website - Zelda Breath of The Wild Street View - can transport fans from the likes of central Hyrule to Akkala in just a few clicks.

As spotted by NintendoLife, once a location on the map has been selected, users will be taken to a panoramic view of the point they’ve chosen which feels as if they’ve stepped directly into the game. In their video explaining why they chose to create such a website, Nassim’s Software says: “It all started when I thought it would be really nice to be able to contemplate video game maps as some of them are really breathtaking.”

They also explain that they chose Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild due to its “huge, visually pleasing open world.” However, now that they have learned what it takes to create such a project, they are now able to do the same with other games, and we can think of plenty of other picturesque video game locations that would be suitable.

Similar to Google Street view, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Street view project was developed using several screenshots of the same location from different angles and perspectives stitched together to make what Nassim’s Software describes as an “equirectangular image.”

The map doesn’t currently include every location in the game, however, there is a submission form on the website where other Breath of the Wild fans can suggest new locations for the map and contribute to its development.

Nassim’s Software may be about to get a whole lot busier once Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is released sometime next year as it's bound to include even more locations that deserve to be added to the map.