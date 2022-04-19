The latest Nintendo Switch update censors more naughty words

Officially, firmware update 14.1.1 adds "general system stability improvements"

Nintendo has rolled out yet another system update for Switch.

The latest Nintendo Switch update, which brings the firmware to version 14.1.1 is available to download now. It's not the most exciting of updates as it doesn't introduce any new features to Switch, instead it improves the console's functionality, which is nonetheless important.

According to the patch notes, the latest update includes "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience".

Nintendo didn't specify what changes have been made, but as spotted by Nintendo Life, a dataminer has shared more details on patch 14.1.1. According to a tweet by OatmealDome, the patch has added additional words to the "bad words list" for all languages and also various phrases in Japanese. In another tweet, OatmealDome claims that the console's internal web browser has also been updated.

 

Regarding the update, the company says, "Nintendo constantly aims to improve the functionality of its systems and services in order to provide the easiest, most user-friendly experience possible." You can see the full patch notes and get help on how to install the latest Switch update on Nintendo's official website.

This new firmware update for Nintendo Switch follows swiftly after patch 14.1.0, which added notifications for unclaimed Platinum Points.

In other Nintendo news, an official Game Boy Advance Emulator could be coming to Nintendo Switch.

