The Last of Us TV show will make your next playthrough of the games even "richer"

The Last of Us TV show co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have spoken about how those coming from the games will react to the upcoming HBO series – including why it will make your next playthrough even "richer."

Speaking at CCXP (via Hyper Omelete (opens in new tab)), Mazin suggested that devoted fans of the source material will be surprised by what’s to come.

"I have played The Last of Us about 12 times. I know how it ends. I love the journey. And we promise there will be surprises along the way. If you've played the game, I promise you there are things that you don't know that are coming that will blow your mind," Mazin said (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)).

Druckmann also added that there are moments in the show that they "didn't get a chance" to add the game. Excitingly, the knock-on effect for those going back to play Naughty Dog’s PlayStation classics after watching the show will be profound.

"We’ve now talked to people who have watched the entire season and went back and played the game, and they said the game is now richer having watched the show," Druckmann teased.

A new trailer for The Last of Us series, which included several callbacks to the games, also premiered over the weekend. The show, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie, is all set to premiere on HBO on January 15, 2023 and Sky on January 16, 2023. For more on what’s heading to our screens next year, check out our guide to new TV shows.