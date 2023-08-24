The Last of Us creators are open to spin-offs, but they have a major stipulation

The Last of Us on-screen universe could be expanding, as spin-offs are not off the agenda for HBO showrunner Craig Mazin. Speaking to The Wrap, he shared that he and game creator and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann are not opposed to them at all.

"We haven’t talked about that specifically because we’re so focused on just telling this main narrative," Mazin said, adding: "I’m not against the idea of other shows that may draw from these characters or that world. I don’t know how much more The Last of Us I personally would be able to do. I mean, these shows are so big, I’m sort of burning one of the precious few remaining decades I have on telling this story. But in principle, I have no issue with it whatsoever. And I’m sure Neil would be interested as well."

However, he was quick to add that they do have a major stipulation about what these potential spin-offs would require. Mazin continued: "If there was something that made sense, then I don’t see why not. My great hope is that if there is anything like that, that it’s done with as much care and respect and love as what we are applying to this series right now."

Spin-off discussions are nothing new among The Last of Us community either, with fans on Reddit often sharing their favorite ideas. In a post earlier this year about how the world of TLOU could expand, one big suggestion was about how the outbreak impacted other countries.

"Been saying since I finally shed the first game over a decade ago that I need more to fill in the blanks from outbreak to Part 1," shared one fan while another suggested, "Basically we can see how another group of characters caught a glimpse of hope (be in the same way as PT. 1) or some other new miracle/answer; and what their journey was."

Work on The Last of Us season 2 is underway but has been paused amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. One recent update suggested that they might have already cast their Abby Anderson though, who game fans will know plays a big part in The Last of Us Part 2.

