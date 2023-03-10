The Last of Us is dominating PSN sales charts again thanks to the HBO adaptation

The Last of Us on HBO has once again propelled sales of the Naughty Dog game to new heights.

Earlier today, on March 10, the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) unveiled its top-selling games on the PlayStation Network for February. The Last of Us Part 1 is the sixth-best-selling game in the US for the month, while The Last of Us Part 2 is the outright best-selling PS4 game for the entire month in the US and Europe.

February saw The Last of Us TV show enter its back half, with Joel and Ellie's adventures taking them to Tommy's and then the depths of Winter. Now, the HBO adaptation merely has one final episode to air, which will roll out this coming Sunday, March 12, for US viewers and a day later, on March 13, for UK and European audiences.

This is the second time The Last of Us on HBO has seen audiences turn to Naughty Dog's games en masse after the show. Earlier this year, we reported that The Last of Us had seen sales surges as high as 322% following the TV show's debut in January, an astounding figure for the franchise.

These figures prove Joel and Ellie's adventure seriously enthralls audiences. To go out and drop your hard-earned coin on a game after watching its TV adaptation is a pretty big commitment and signals the adaptation has gone down a storm with fans in both America and abroad.

The game and TV show have fed back into each other in tiny ways, with Joel's medical condition in the show being canon in the game. Little details like this could have gone unnoticed by a wider audience, but Naughty Dog's more dedicated audience has probably picked them up.

Head over to our guide on the best Last of Us prices and deals if you're looking to get in on Naughty Dog's series for the best price possible.