The Last of Us 2 is "one of the greatest games ever made", according to The Russo Brothers

The Russo Brothers have praised Uncharted and The Last of Us, calling the latter of the two "one of the greatest games ever made."

In a recent video with IGN (opens in new tab) , whilst promoting the pair's recent Netflix film The Gray Man , Anthony and Joe Russo were asked to rate chase scenes in video games - two of which were from Naughty Dog's back catalogue of games, including Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Last of Us 2 .

Talking about the scene in Uncharted 4 where Drake and Sully help Sam evade Shoreline mercenaries, Joe Russo likened the chase to the opening of the James Bond film Skyfall from 2012. The director then said, "I would say that Uncharted is one of the best action gaming franchises of all time."

As well as judging chase scenes from Resident Evil Village , Crash Bandicoot 4 , It Takes Two , and more, the pair then share their thoughts on the Rat King scene from The Last of Us 2. Introducing the clip, Joe Russo said: "This is one of the greatest games ever made, The Last of Us." Discussing Abby's narrow escape from the beast, Joe adds: "This is a page out of [Steven] Spielberg's playbook," which has got to be good to hear for the team at Naughty Dog.

In other Naughty Dog news, a former The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 director has recently announced that they're starting a new studio with other industry veterans. Bruce Straley's new studio Wildflower is apparently "making 'small-ish,' creatively-charged, uniquely-stylized games that explore the possibilities of our medium."