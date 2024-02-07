The Last Mermaid marks the cutesy, apocalyptic return to comics of Eisner Award-winning writer and artist Derek Kirk Kim

Writer and artist Derek Kirk Kim returns to comics for the first time in a decade this March with a new post-apocalyptic adventure for Image.

The Last Mermaid is an ongoing series, written and drawn by Kirk Kim, that's set in an arid future wasteland where a lonely (and currently nameless) mermaid in a H.A.V.C. (Hybrid Aquatic Vehicular Chamber - effectively a survival mech suit) must scavenge for water while avoiding roaming enemies.

Image are calling this one "Dune meets Low" (in reference to Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini's apocalyptic adventure series). We've read the very impressive first issue and while it's too early to say quite how accurate that comparison is, The Last Mermaid #1 is certainly an assured start.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

The plot, at least in #1, is pretty slight - the summary at the top is pretty much it, but that's not really the point. This is a showcase of Kirk Kim's beautiful art. He really puts you in this bone-dry landscape with only the mermaid and Lottie - her friend/pet axolotl - for company. His work has a lovely, fluid quality, while the coloring draws a stark contrast between the aquatic greens of the inside of the H.A.V.C. suit and the almost glowing golden sands outside. For most of the first issue he stays resolutely on the grid, only occasionally breaking out for the moments of greatest impact. That helps give the whole thing the feeling of a futuristic storybook or a fairytale given a science fiction makeover.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

Then there's Lottie. Look, perhaps it's an easy win putting a hapless and perma-smiling cute critter in the book, but what can I say? It worked on me. Perhaps even more so than the mermaid lead, you're hoping that Lottie makes it to the next issue OK.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

Derek Kirk Kim is an Eisner, Harvey, and Ignatz Award-winning writer and artist, previously best known for his graphic novels The Eternal Smile, Same Difference and Other Stores, and the Tune series. He's not published any comics work since 2013, but has spent the last few years working on animated series like Adventure Time, and Green Eggs and Ham. In a statement accompanying the announcement of The Last Mermaid, he described his return to comics as, "the culmination of everything I've learned and love in storytelling... Returning to comics feels like coming home."

The Last Mermaid #1 is published by Image Comics on March 6.

