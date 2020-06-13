The Last Campfire's new trailer is all about the emotion

Hold onto your hearts, because the new The Last Campfire trailer from Hello Games - shown at the PC Gaming Show - is really aiming to punch you in the feels. Those monsters even paired their cute little creature with a haunting track by electronic duo Lamb. For shame!

The Last Campfire was announced back in December 2018 and described as a Hello Games Short. You play as Ember, looking for a way home through a world filled with mysteries and puzzles. "At its heart, it is the story of rekindling hope in an otherwise hopeless world," Hello Games founder Sean Murray told PlayStation Blog in March.

"The Last Campfire is the culmination of several years of work by a couple of members of the team who had the urge to make an artistically focused single-player adventure game. The result is which hopefully looks a little like an animated movie, and delivers an adventure with an emotional impact."

Hello Games has had its hands full with No Man's Sky for some time, so it's nice to see the studio experimenting with different genres as it continues to work on its interstellar epic.

"A lot of people think that there isn't a clear through-line between Joe Danger, No Man's Sky, and The Last Campfire," Murray told GamesRadar.

"To me, though, there is this super obvious thread which has to do with the magic that happens when a team is super-small, focused, and determined."

The game will be released this summer on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

