The hunters become the hunted as one woman seeks vengeance in Marvel's new Predator comic

The hunters will become the hunted this February, as long time Marvel Predator writer Ed Brisson is joined by artist Francesco Manna for The Predator: The Last Hunt, a new limited series in which Theta, a character from Brisson's previous Predator volumes, continues her quest for vengeance against the bloodthirsty Yautja.

Theta has appeared in some of Brisson's previous Predator stories as a young woman who has trained herself to hunt and kill Yautja (the actual species name of the titular Predators) after one killed her family. Now, she faces a so-called Super Predator (no, not the controversial criminology term from the '90s), which may be more than a match for Theta's considerable skills.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"For years, Theta has hunted and killed Predators in her search for the one that killed her parents. Now she’s on a mission to free the human captives from the Predators’ game preserve," reads Marvel's announcement. "But when a Super Predator is on the loose, even a seasoned hunter like Theta can become prey. The new arc will leave readers on the edge of their seat as Theta’s journey takes her to dark new depths of Yautja brutality."

The idea of a human hunting a Yautja is key to the final act of many Predator stories. But in the case of Theta, she's made it a vocation, hunting them just as they hunt other species.

"I'm incredibly excited to be continuing my work on Predator. This is a book I love dearly. I'm proud of the work we've done in the past two volumes and think readers will be excited to see where we're headed in this third volume," Brisson says in a statement.

"The stakes are higher than they've ever been. Theta has been carrying a lot of guilt over the events of the last arc and has made it her mission to find the Predator Stasis Farms and free the hundreds (thousands?) of prisoners being held for the Predators' hunting pleasure - at the same time, her 20 plus years of Predator hunting is all coming to a head as she suddenly finds herself in the crosshairs as it becomes clear that her mission may be a trap."

Brisson closes out the announcement with a tease that should entice readers who are familiar with his previous Predator volumes.

"We have a fun surprise in store for long-time fans of the Predator comics, but that's about as much as I'll say on it for now!"

Predator: The Last Hunt goes on sale February 21 with a cover from Cory Smith.

