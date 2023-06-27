The history of DC will be told in a three-part streaming documentary

The history of the DC Universe is coming to Max, as the streaming service prepares to release Superpowered: The DC Story, a three-part documentary digging into the real world roots of DC.

Rosario Dawson narrates the documentary, which consists of "over 60" interviews with DC creators and actors from DC films, including Melissa Benoist, Greg Berlanti, Tim Burton, Mike Carlin, Lynda Carter, Henry Cavill, Kaley Cuoco, Gal Gadot, James Gunn, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Jim Lee, Zachary Levi, Damon Lindelof, Tom Mankiewicz, Jason Momoa, Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson, Christopher Reeve, John Ridley, Margot Robbie, Bruce Timm, Michael E. Uslan, Mark Waid, and more.

Here's the trailer:

"Superpowered: The DC Story takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium," reads the official description of the documentary.

"Featuring a wealth of interviews with the industry’s most prolific creators and the actors who bring their iconic characters from the page to the screen, Superpowered: The DC Story reminds us that at the heart of DC are the comics – the four-color fantasies that forever spark the imagination and instill hope."

(Image credit: DC)

The documentary is separated into three episodes, each with a different theme that relates to the history of DC.

Episode One: The Hero's Journey focuses on the origins of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. Episode Two: Coming of Age deals with the rebirth of superhero comics in the Silver Age into their '90s heyday. Finally, Episode Three: A Better Tomorrow focuses on the characters and creators of Milestone Comics and the push to make superhero comics more inclusive and representative of the real world.

Superpowered: The DC Story starts streaming July 20 on Max.

